One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Parkway East

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead following an early morning, multi-vehicle crash on the Parkway East.

According to police, the victim was identified as Michael Bunya and he was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened between exits 85 and 81 and closed the westbound lanes for several hours.

It's unknown if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

Police are now investigating the cause of the crash.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details