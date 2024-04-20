Watch CBS News
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Parkway East

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

One man killed in Parkway East crash
One man killed in Parkway East crash 00:16

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead following an early morning, multi-vehicle crash on the Parkway East. 

According to police, the victim was identified as Michael Bunya and he was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash happened between exits 85 and 81 and closed the westbound lanes for several hours. 

It's unknown if anyone else was hurt in the crash. 

Police are now investigating the cause of the crash. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick is a Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV and studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before working in news, he worked in professional hockey communications and public relations.

First published on April 20, 2024 / 10:29 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

