One person killed in motorcycle crash in Hopewell
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - At least one person is dead in an overnight motorcycle crash in Hopewell Township.
The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Kane Road near Laird Drive.
Police were on the scene for about an hour following the crash.
We've reached out to police for further details and are awaiting a response.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.