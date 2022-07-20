Watch CBS News
One person killed in motorcycle crash in Hopewell

By Patrick Damp

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - At least one person is dead in an overnight motorcycle crash in Hopewell Township. 

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Kane Road near Laird Drive. 

Police were on the scene for about an hour following the crash. 

We've reached out to police for further details and are awaiting a response. 

First published on July 20, 2022 / 4:18 AM

