PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was injured in a late-night motorcycle crash in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood.

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Oakwood Street.

KDKA's overnight unit witnessed a motorcycle that had crashed near a telephone pole.

One person was taken to the hospital following a late-night motorcycle crash in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.