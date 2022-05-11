Watch CBS News
Local News

One person in custody after stolen vehicle crashes on Route 28

/ CBS Pittsburgh

TARENTUM (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed to KDKA that a man has been taken into custody after he crashed a stolen vehicle related to a homicide case.

The crash happened on Route 28 around 2:30 a.m. this morning.

According to police, the man is in custody and will be questioned.

The vehicle involved in the crash belonged to 65-year-old Cecelia Liposky, who was found dead in a home on Mercer Road in Neshannock Township on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle has not been charged with any crimes yet and will be questioned.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on May 11, 2022 / 5:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.