One person in custody after stolen vehicle crashes on Route 28

TARENTUM (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed to KDKA that a man has been taken into custody after he crashed a stolen vehicle related to a homicide case.

The crash happened on Route 28 around 2:30 a.m. this morning.

According to police, the man is in custody and will be questioned.

The vehicle involved in the crash belonged to 65-year-old Cecelia Liposky, who was found dead in a home on Mercer Road in Neshannock Township on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle has not been charged with any crimes yet and will be questioned.

