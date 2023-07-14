One person dies in motorcycle crash in Washington County

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash happened on Interstate 70 in Washington County on Thursday afternoon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, just before 3 p.m., 71-year-old Fred Blake merged onto Interstate 70 East, striking an SUV in the left lane, causing him to slide a "significant distance" and eventually coming to a stop.

Blake suffered a serious head injury and police and EMS responded to the scene, taking Blake to UPMC Presbyterian where he ultimately died.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

No one in the SUV was hurt.