One person dead in motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is dead after an early morning motorcycle crash in Derry Township.

According to the Westmoreland County Coroner, in the early morning hours of Saturday, a man was riding his motorcycle on Ligonier Street when he lost control of the bike.

After losing control, the man hit a traffic sign and came to rest in the northbound lanes.

The man was identified as 35-year-old James Trice III and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and the cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries.

It was ruled accidental.

No further information regarding the crash has been released as of Saturday morning.

