One man killed in motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
SALEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person is dead following a motorcycle accident in Salem Township.
The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office said that William Rager, of Salem Township, was traveling south on State Route 119 when he lost control and struck a drainage culvert.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner's office said that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.