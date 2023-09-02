Watch CBS News
One man killed in motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SALEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person is dead following a motorcycle accident in Salem Township. 

The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office said that William Rager, of Salem Township, was traveling south on State Route 119 when he lost control and struck a drainage culvert. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The coroner's office said that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. 

First published on September 2, 2023 / 12:33 PM

