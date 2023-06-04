One man killed in motorcycle crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with the side of a tractor-trailer in Washington County.

According to information provided by the Washington County Coroner, 60-year-old Joesph Smetanka Jr. was driving east on Route 40 in Amewell Township just after 9:30 on Saturday night when he had a head-on collision with the side of a tractor-trailer that was making a left into the westbound lanes.

Smetanka was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.