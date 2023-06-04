Watch CBS News
One man killed in motorcycle crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with the side of a tractor-trailer in Washington County. 

According to information provided by the Washington County Coroner, 60-year-old Joesph Smetanka Jr. was driving east on Route 40 in Amewell Township just after 9:30 on Saturday night when he had a head-on collision with the side of a tractor-trailer that was making a left into the westbound lanes. 

Smetanka was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash. 

First published on June 4, 2023 / 11:17 AM

