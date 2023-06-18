Watch CBS News
One dead, three injured in motorcycle crash in Scott Township

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person is dead and three others were hurt in a head-on crash involving a car and a motorcycle. 

According to the police report, the car was traveling on Harlansburg Road when it crossed over the median and hit the motorcycle. 

The crash caused both of the people on the bike to be ejected while the man driving died at the scene. 

The juvenile passenger of the bike was airlifted to UPMC Children's Hospital. 

Meanwhile, the two people in the car were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. 

