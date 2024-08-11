Watch CBS News
One child killed, another injured in car crash in Wilkinsburg

By Chilekasi Adele, Patrick Damp

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - One child is dead and another was hurt in a car crash that ended in a fire in Wilkinsburg on Sunday morning. 

According to Allegheny County Police, at about 7:30 a.m., they were notified of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Swissvale Avenue and Wallace Avenue. 

Once on the scene, first responders found the driver, a juvenile male, dead and the passenger, another juvenile male, injured but in stable condition. 

Early investigation by detectives shows that the car hit a utility pole and then caught fire. 

They're asking anyone with information to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest. 

