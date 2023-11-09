On A Positive Note: Pittsburgh-area veteran gets new roof

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A special deployment sent about a dozen compassionate workers up on the rooftop Thursday to give a local vet a brand new roof, thanks to some very special people on the front lines.

Early in the morning, high atop F Street in Liberty Borough, the work got underway and homeowner Shawn Schibik met Joseph Potochnick, owner of JP Roofing & Metal Buildings.

The Owens Corning's Roof Deployment Program is part of the nationwide campaign Purple Heart Homes. Since the program started in 2016, more than 500 military members have received new roofs.

"It's important to give back to the veterans. We want to welcome them home," said Potocnik.

"This is our way of giving back," he added.

Schibik's story is one of perseverance and sacrifice, having served in both the U.S. Air Force and the Army. And when he needed a lift, the volunteers reported for duty.

"I tried to get it fixed, I wanted to do the whole roof but I couldn't get funding for it with the condition it was in until it got fixed, so it's kind of like you need money to get it fixed, and then you can't get the money, so he helped me out, and I was just totally shocked," Schibik said.

"We've done five this year and we're going to be doing maybe one more and continuing on for years to come," said Potocnik.

And it's the start of a new friendship between a charitable business owner and a dedicated vet.

"I'm just super grateful," Schibik said.