Oliver Citywide Academy relocating to 4 satellite locations across Pittsburgh Public Schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Students at Oliver Citywide Academy will be relocated to four satellite locations across Pittsburgh Public Schools.

Oliver was a full-time special education center serving kids in grades 3-12 and has had several violent incidents, including two fatal shootings outside the school.

The first fatal shooting was back in January 2022 when police said two suspects walked up to a school van at dismissal and opened fire, shooting a 15-year-old student twice.

This year in May, police said a 15-year-old student shot and killed another 15-year-old student near the front steps of the academy.

The students will now attend satellite locations in the Greenway building, the Perry facility, the Milliones building and the King facility.

Those students will be in separate classrooms removed from other students and will still have support staff and assistants with them in their new locations.