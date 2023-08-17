Watch CBS News
Education

Oliver Citywide Academy relocating to 4 satellite locations across Pittsburgh Public Schools

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Students at Oliver Citywide Academy will be relocated to four satellite locations across Pittsburgh Public Schools.

Oliver was a full-time special education center serving kids in grades 3-12 and has had several violent incidents, including two fatal shootings outside the school.

The first fatal shooting was back in January 2022 when police said two suspects walked up to a school van at dismissal and opened fire, shooting a 15-year-old student twice.

This year in May, police said a 15-year-old student shot and killed another 15-year-old student near the front steps of the academy.   

The students will now attend satellite locations in the Greenway building, the Perry facility, the Milliones building and the King facility.

Those students will be in separate classrooms removed from other students and will still have support staff and assistants with them in their new locations.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 1:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.