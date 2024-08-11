Man accused of biting off another man's finger during road rage incident in Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An assistant prosecutor in Ohio is accused of biting off part of another man's finger during a road rage incident.

The Dayton Daily News reported that now-former Greene County Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Murray was fired after the incident last month.

The newspaper reported that police in Montgomery County, Ohio, on June 30 were called to a fight on Woodman Drive at the U.S. 35 overpass just after midnight. When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a man with part of his finger bitten off and blood on his face.

The injured man told police, according to the Dayton Daily News, that Murray thought he got too close to him at a traffic light. The man reportedly told police that he "laid on his horn" when Murray did not drive when the light turned green.

The newspaper reported that Murray got out of his vehicle and started to fight the other man, biting off part of his finger. The finger was found, and the injured man was taken to a local hospital. An update on his condition was not available on Sunday.

As of Friday, Murray had not been formally charged.