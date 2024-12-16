Ohio hunter fined $40,000 for poaching 18-point buck

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A hunter in Ohio was hit with a record fine after poaching an 18-point buck during the 2023 hunting season, authorities said.

Christopher J. Alexander, of Wilmington, was sentenced last week for unlawfully shooting a trophy white-tailed deer buck in November 2023, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife announced.

He was ordered to pay the maximum restitution of $35,071.73, the "largest restitution value for a single white-tailed deer in Ohio's history," officials said. The restitution was increased to $39,696.73 for a second unlawfully taken buck during the 2023 hunting season.

The 28-year-old poacher also has to complete five years of community service control and serve six months at a locked-down community-based correctional facility, officials said. The buck's antlers were also seized as evidence.

Alexander, whose hunting license was revoked for 10 years, previously pleaded guilty to 14 counts in connection with the case, including illegal taking or possession of deer. Three accomplices were also sentenced after being charged.

An investigation into Alexander started after the Division of Wildlife received information alleging the 18-point buck was taken unlawfully.

"The Division of Wildlife would like to thank the wildlife officers and investigators who contributed to the case as well as its partners who assisted in reaching justice," a news release said.

Anyone in Ohio who witnesses a wildlife violation can call the state hotline at 1-800-762-2437. Reports are kept anonymous.