Officials cautioning drivers as summer construction projects begin

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The summer construction season is just getting underway, and according to one local fire official, that could mean more accidents on Route 28 in the Sharpsburg and Aspinwall area, like one that happened Sunday afternoon.

It was a wild scene on Route 28 southbound, by the Highland Park Bridge ramp, as an SUV just missed hitting a residence off the highway.

Sharpsburg Volunteer Fire Department

Mike Daniher is the assistant chief for the Sharpsburg Fire Department.

"A vehicle got cut off in a construction zone forcing a driver off the road up behind a guard rail," Daniher said.

Daniher said they were called to respond just after 5 p.m.

Three adults and a seven-year-old were trapped for a short time but got out. First responders took the child to the hospital for evaluation.

Crews shut down the southbound lane for about an hour as they needed to call a crane to remove the vehicle.

Aspinwall Volunteer Fire Department

It comes as construction starts back up for the summer season in the Aspinwall – Sharpsburg area of the highway, with the southbound ramp closing on Monday.

"We will have a single lane restriction, extend up through the Highland Park Bridge," Daniher said.

Daniher said crashes are up 500% during the summer months on this part of the highway ever since crews started work to widen Route 28 back in 2020.

"In some months, we've gone to as many as 24 accidents in that corridor in one month," Daniher said.

Unfortunately, he expects the same to happen this season.

"The problem is people were driving too fast and then braking too quickly or changing lanes abruptly, causing drivers behind them to stop very quickly and then rear-end accidents," Daniher said.

As construction season picks up, officials urge you to be more aware of your surroundings.

In mid-May, there will be additional lane closures on the northbound side.