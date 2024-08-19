Beachfront house in Outer Banks owned by Pennsylvania residents washed away by ocean

Hurricane Ernesto lashes Bermuda Hurricane Ernesto lashes Bermuda 02:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The latest home in the Outer Banks swallowed by the Atlantic Ocean was reportedly owned by Pennsylvania residents.

The Island Free Press reported on Aug. 16 that the oceanfront home on East Corbina Drive in Rodanthe in Dare County, North Carolina, was owned by a couple from Hershey, Pennsylvania. The home, which was empty at the time, was being used as a vacation rental earlier in the summer, and there were no injuries, the newspaper reported.

A stunning video posted to Facebook on Aug. 16 by Chicamacomico Banks Fire & Rescue shows the home being swept away by the Atlantic Ocean. The house was pulled away as Hurricane Ernesto sent powerful swells toward the East Coast of the United States over the weekend.

After the home was washed away, a large debris field filled with wood and other materials was left behind on the beach.

"Please do not enter the ocean as the debris will be washing around for the next few days. Cleanup efforts will be announced by park service," Chicamacomico Banks Fire & Rescue posted on Facebook.

In a post on Facebook, Cape Hatteras National Seashore said that was the seventh home washed out by the ocean in the last four years. Debris was found approximately 11 miles north of the original site of the home, officials said.

The Island Free Press, citing property records, said the home was built in 1973. It was not immediately clear who will pay for the cleanup process.