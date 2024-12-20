Changes coming to Oakland intersections following deadly pedestrian crash

Changes coming to several intersections in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Changes are coming to several intersections in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood after a woman was killed in a pedestrian crash earlier this month.

The recommended changes are coming from the city's Fatal Crash Response Team, which is part of the Vision Zero program that's aimed at making Pittsburgh safer for those who are walking and biking.

The team visited the site of the crash around the same time of the day that the incident happened at the intersection of Terrace Street and Darragh Street on Pitt's campus.

37-year-old Jessie Maroney died from her injuries in that crash.

The Fatal Crash Response Team is recommending three things.

Signal operations at the intersection won't flash during the overnight hours and will instead have full stop-and-go traffic signals working 24 hours per day.

No turn on red restrictions are being put in place at all four approaches to Darragh Street and the city says that was implemented this week.

Finally, a three-second leading pedestrian interval is being implemented to give pedestrians a head start on the crosswalks before the traffic starts moving.

Some changes were also made at two other intersections near where the crash happened, including three-second intervals at the intersection of Allequippa Street and Darragh Street and O'Hara Street and Desoto Street.