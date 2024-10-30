"Cardiac Hill" in Oakland set for massive transformation project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The University of Pittsburgh is planning to start work on a new hillside landscaping project.

It's supposed to transform the uphill climb many who know it – resent.

If you go to Pitt, or if you've been around on campus – you know the struggles of Cardiac Hill -- the inclines and all those stairs.

"Sometimes the pavement is pretty slippery," Pitt Junior Hunter Smith said.

"Not fun, not great," Pitt junior Aaron McDaniel said.

They're talking about Cardiac Hill – something that's so difficult for many, and a workout.

"It's a good replacement of cardio sometimes because I lost a lot of weight my sophomore year – because I had to walk up here because of my dorm," Pitt Junior Hunter Smith said.

"I'm already going to work out – don't need another one," Pitt Freshman Zach Dixon said.

Pitt is spending $14.5 million to try and make getting up – less of a strain on the body.

"I think it'll be beneficial," Pitt freshman David Shepherd said.

The "Panther Overlook" will be between Utterback Drive and O'Hara St. There will be walkways and bike paths.

"I'd understand why that – maybe make it an easier transition up to upper campus," McDaniel said. "Especially considering a bunch of the lower classmen live up there too -- and they're gonna have a bunch of classes down [on lower campus]."

Pitt renderings show social spaces. There's one of an amphitheater and even a "hammock grove." Some of it will even give students a brief break when they have to go up and down.

"I know I have a bunch of friends who complain about having to walk all the way back up to their dorm in between classes," McDaniel said. "And they just spend time down here – going to the library and doing whatever else to keep them occupied instead of going all the way back up."

There are some students that aren't the biggest of fans.

"Personally speaking though, I think a more cohesive shuttle system would be more beneficial," Smith said.

"I think that the construction in the city is just too much," Dixon said.

The work is scheduled to begin soon sometime this fall. Pitt is trying to get this done by Spring 2026.