NWS: No indication of a tornado in Greene County

By Heather Lang, Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NEW FREEPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- Storms tore through Greene County on Wednesday night, but after surveying the damage, the National Weather Service said they did not find any evidence to indicate it was caused by a tornado.

NWS officials were out touring the damage in southern Greene County on Thursday.

The storms brought strong winds that left behind downed trees, downed power lines, debris and other damage.

In Gilmore Township, PennDOT crews said they had to move around 20 damaged trees. Over in Franklin Township, a tree fell onto a home.

franklin-township-greene-county-storm-damage.png
In Franklin Township, Greene County, the storms brought a tree down onto a home on June 8, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jessica Guay/KDKA)

The storms did prompt a tornado watch for several counties south of Pittsburgh, which expired in the middle of the night. A warning was issued at one point for parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

"We had a report from paramedic in Preston County of a funnel cloud...no reports of a touch down," the NWS tweeted on Wednesday night.

They were surveying damage in West Virginia, too. 

First published on June 9, 2022 / 4:27 PM

