Nursing home workers across Pennsylvania go on strike starting today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the Labor Day Weekend upon us, about 700 workers across 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes are going on strike today.

The Service Employees International Union made the announcement just after midnight, saying they will begin "unfair labor practice strikes" after the companies, Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare "failed to provide significant enough investments into staffing and care."

"Our goal has always been - and continues to be - to get a fair contract that invests in this entire workforce and will meaningfully address the staffing crisis," said Matthew Yarnell, President of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania. "But the offers on the table still fall short. Comprehensive and Priority are failing to create the kind of wage scales we've been able to achieve with other providers. These workers have been underpaid and disrespected for far too long, and it's both them and the residents they care for who suffer."

Negotiations began on Thursday morning but those negotiations broke off in the early morning hours of Friday and no additional negotiation sessions have been announced.

Today, workers are expected to be joined on the picket line at the 14 nursing homes.

Those homes include:

The Grove at New Castle

The Grove at Irwin

The Grove at Harmony

The Grove at Washington

Fairlane Gardens

Rose City Health and Rehab

The Gardens at East Mountain The Gardens at Easton

The Gardens at Wyoming Valley

The Gardens at Blue Ridge

The Gardens at West Shore

The Meadows at York Terrace

The Meadows at Stroud

Shenandoah Heights

The strikes will call for accountability for the $600 million in public funding for nursing homes included in the state budget.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details