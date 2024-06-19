Watch CBS News
Sons of Jerome Bettis, Plaxico Burress and Ike Taylor headed to Notre Dame

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The sons of former Pittsburgh Steelers greats Jerome Bettis, Plaxico Burress and Ike Taylor have committed to play football at the University of Notre Dame. 

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Elijah Burress shared an image of him, Ivan Taylor and Jerome Bettis Jr. in Notre Dame gear with their fathers.

"Legacy," Elijah Burress posted.

All three are part of Notre Dame's 2025 recruiting class, ranked No. 2 according to 247 Sports. Ivan Taylor is a four-star safety, while Jerome Bettis Jr. and Elijah Burress are three-star recruits at wide receiver.

Jerome Bettis, Plaxico Burress and Ike Taylor were on the Steelers together during the 2003 and 2004 seasons. 

Jerome Bettis played football at Notre Dame from 1990 to 1992 before having a 13-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the black and gold. In 2022, Jerome Bettis graduated from Notre Dame. He re-enrolled at the university in 2020 and finished his last semester two years later.

"It's never too late to pursue your dreams and further your education," he posted to social media in 2022.

Jerome Bettis skipped his senior year to enter the 1993 NFL Draft. He was selected No. 10 overall by the Los Angeles Rams. 

