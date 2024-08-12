Norwin School District considers canceling elementary school Halloween parade

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) -- For years, the Norwin School District has had an outside Halloween parade for its elementary school students, but now some are calling for a complete cancelation of this year's long tradition.

The assistant superintendent says it's a safety issue. When students parade around outside, it makes them an easy target.

Many in the community disagree.

"I would want him to be able to do something like that," one mom said about her son. "I don't think canceling is -- I mean, I would be upset if they did that," she said.

KDKA-TV reached out to the superintendent's office and the district's communication office and didn't receive a response by airtime.

In addition to safety, other issues in favor of cancelation include the disruption of a full school day and some kids forgetting their costumes.

When it comes to safety concerns, some in the community propose coming up with an alternate solution instead of totally canceling it.

Sharon Grech lives in Irwin and says she thinks the traditional parade is safe and kids just need to be supervised well. "I don't think the children should be denied things that," Grech said.

Parents, former students and just about anyone who has reacted online say it's just not fair to the kids. They deserve the long tradition of the school Halloween parade.

The school board is also considering canceling a similar Valentine's Day celebration.

When will there be a final decision? The school superintendent says the decision will be reached by the time school starts, which is in the next couple of weeks.