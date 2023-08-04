Northbound lanes of Rt. 28 shut down between Harmar and Cheswick-Springdale exits due to falling debris

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A short stretch of the northbound lanes of Rt. 28 is closed due to debris falling from an overhead train bridge.

PennDOT announced just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday that the roadway was closed between the Harmar exit (Exit 11) and the Cheswick-Springdale exit (Exit 12).

State Police in Kittanning tell KDKA that the closure is due to debris falling from an overhead train bridge near Russellton Road in Harmar Township.

Traffic is currently being detoured using Freeport Road. Drivers can re-enter Rt. 28 at the Cheswick-Springdale exit, the Russelton-Creightin exit, or the Tarentum exit.

The southbound lanes of Rt. 28 are not affected.

State Police say that PennDOT hopes to have the roadway reopened by 2 p.m. on Friday.

