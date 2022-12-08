Highland Park Bridge Ramp to Sharpsburg reopens 2 months early

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The northbound Highland Park Bridge ramp to Freeport Road in Sharpsburg is reopening two months earlier than planned.

The ramp closed in late August so crews could do reconstruction work and drainage improvements. PennDOT announced on Wednesday that it had reopened to traffic.

The closure was part of a $47 million project to tackle the bottleneck on Route 28 at the Highland Park Bridge, opening it up to two travel lanes.

Work on Route 28 started in 2020 and PennDOT said it expects lane restrictions and long-term ramp closures to wrap up late next year.