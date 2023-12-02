North Versailles K-9 officer struck by gunfire during confrontation with suspect

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - An officer shot in the line of duty in North Versailles says his K-9 was also struck by the gunfire.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 24, North Versailles police responded to reports of a man forcing his way into the home of a woman he knew.

That's where officers were met by gunfire from 46-year-old Ian Fields before he ran off, only to be taken into custody a short time later.

The officer and his dog, Chase, are now recovering from their injuries and are extending thanks to all those who gave them well wishes.