North Versailles K-9 officer struck by gunfire during confrontation with suspect
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - An officer shot in the line of duty in North Versailles says his K-9 was also struck by the gunfire.
In the early morning hours of Nov. 24, North Versailles police responded to reports of a man forcing his way into the home of a woman he knew.
That's where officers were met by gunfire from 46-year-old Ian Fields before he ran off, only to be taken into custody a short time later.
The officer and his dog, Chase, are now recovering from their injuries and are extending thanks to all those who gave them well wishes.
