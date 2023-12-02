Watch CBS News
North Versailles K-9 officer struck by gunfire during confrontation with suspect

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) -  An officer shot in the line of duty in North Versailles says his K-9 was also struck by the gunfire.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 24, North Versailles police responded to reports of a man forcing his way into the home of a woman he knew.

That's where officers were met by gunfire from 46-year-old Ian Fields before he ran off, only to be taken into custody a short time later.

The officer and his dog, Chase, are now recovering from their injuries and are extending thanks to all those who gave them well wishes.

First published on December 2, 2023 / 8:36 PM EST

