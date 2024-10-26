Man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Washington County

One dead in multi-vehicle crash in Washington County

One dead in multi-vehicle crash in Washington County

One dead in multi-vehicle crash in Washington County

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Washington County.

According to police, 51-year-old Michael K. Fayad was killed in the crash. Dispatchers told KDKA-TV that the crash happened between three cars off of Washington Road and Demar Boulevard in North Strabane Township around 11 p.m. on Friday night.

Fayad was waiting to turn left from Washington Road onto Demar Boulevard at a red light.

Another vehicle crossed the lane at a high rate of speed and crashed into Fayad's vehicle and that caused Fayad's into a third vehicle.

According to the Washington County Coroner's office, Fayad was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The road was shut down as a result of the crash and it's not known when it will reopen.

The North Strabane Township Police Department are investigating the crash.