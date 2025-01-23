Another street, this time in North Oakland, turned into a sheet of ice causing cars to freeze

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In North Oakland, a thick layer of ice is making it hard for people to get around.

"I can't go to the store, how could I get the groceries up, where am I going to park," asked Ron Reid.

The cars parked on the street are frozen in place.

"I want to at least see it salted so cars could come up and down, but that might now be safe someone could pull over on the side, not knowing how bad it is especially if it snows," explained Reid.

Reid said the water was coming from a residential property on the street, but the water company said it was a commercial property.

He believes the layer of ice is glossy in certain places because the water hasn't been turned off.

I reached out to Pittsburgh Water, but I didn't hear back.

Reid wants someone to do something.

"Anything you want to say to the city if they're watching?" asked Mamie Bah.

"Please help, fix this," Reid answered.

This comes just a day after a South Side Slopes neighborhood had the same problem for nearly two days.

Initially, the problem was unable to be figured out until Wednesday night when it was learned that a water main break had caused water to come rushing down Berg Street.

Just like in North Oakland, the street became a sheet of ice, and cars were frozen to the road.

However, an auto expert said that people shouldn't drive the cars until they thaw out, saying it's not safe and could damage the car.