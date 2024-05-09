Nick Gonzales recalled by Pittsburgh Pirates: report

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly recalled infielder Nick Gonzales from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.

According to Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Gonzales is coming back to Pittsburgh.

The move comes after Gonzales had a strong showing in Indianapolis. In 30 games, the second baseman has a .358 batting average, a .431 on-base percentage and a .608 slugging percentage. He has 43 hits, four home runs and 19 RBIs in 120 at-bats in the minors in 2024. The move gives the Pirates more depth in the infield and a strong bat in the lineup.

The 24-year-old Gonzales appeared in 35 games for the Pirates last season. He had a .209 average, tallying 24 hits and two home runs in 115 at-bats.

Gonzales was drafted No. 7 overall out of New Mexico State by the Pirates in the 2020 draft.

The Pirates and Chicago Cubs begin a three-game series on Friday at PNC Park. Paul Skenes, the top pitching prospect in baseball, will start for Pittsburgh on Saturday. Skenes is also coming to Pittsburgh after dominating during his time with Triple-A Indianapolis.