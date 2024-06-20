Pittsburgh-area woman receives newly developed vaccine for early-stage breast cancer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman from the North Hills became the first to receive a newly developed vaccine for early-stage breast cancer.
The vaccine, given in three doses, was developed over decades of research by doctors at UPMC.
The hope is it will help prevent the progression of early-stage breast cancer by triggering a strong immune response. Now, a clinical trial is underway.
For more information on this trial, call UPMC Surgical Oncology at (412)-641-3488 or click here.