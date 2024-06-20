Pittsburgh-area woman receives newly developed vaccine for early-stage breast cancer

Olivia Munn says breast cancer risk assessment saved her life

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman from the North Hills became the first to receive a newly developed vaccine for early-stage breast cancer.

The vaccine, given in three doses, was developed over decades of research by doctors at UPMC.

The hope is it will help prevent the progression of early-stage breast cancer by triggering a strong immune response. Now, a clinical trial is underway.

For more information on this trial, call UPMC Surgical Oncology at (412)-641-3488 or click here.