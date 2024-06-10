Watch CBS News
If you see a fawn outside your house, do not touch it. Wildlife experts explain why.

By Chris Hoffman

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Wildlife experts explain what to do if you see a fawn
Wildlife experts explain what to do if you see a fawn 02:01

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fawn season is here, so don't be surprised to see baby deer around your neighborhood. 

While it may appear that a doe abandoned her fawn, it's just nature taking its course. According to wildlife experts, you may be risking the animal's life by helping.

The phone is ringing endlessly for Steve Ronick of Three Rives Wildlife Control.

"Fifteen to 20 calls where a person will say, 'I have fawn in my backyard, what can I do?'" Ronick said on Monday.

Ronick said most people think the doe took off, saying good riddance to her offspring. That couldn't be further from the truth, experts said. 

"She is looking to fend off predators, keep her milk supply up," Ronick said.

The fawn may be in a spot for several hours. We're talking sometimes more than 12. Just stay away. And whatever you do, don't try to care for it.

"Enjoy it from a distance. Take your pictures. Don't touch it," Ronick said.

This isn't a new problem, unfortunately. Every year Ronick begs people to let nature do its thing.

"We've been trying for 19 years to do this," Ronick said.

Once you intervene and move a deer or start feeding it, you are lowering its chance to live. Instead of the animal learning to live in the wild, it could become dependent on you.

"You might panic the doe. She may abandon it then," Ronick said.

According to him, 99 percent of the time you do not need to worry.

"It's part of Mother Nature that this happens, and the doe is very close," Ronick said.

A few signs that a fawn may be in trouble are if you see the doe dead, the fawn has its eyes swollen, parasites over it, or it is stuck in something like a fence. 

If you're unsure of what to do, call a wildlife expert. 

Chris Hoffman
Chris Hoffman - KDKA

Chris is an award-winning reporter who started with KDKA in May 2019. He is thrilled to tell your stories in his hometown!

First published on June 10, 2024 / 6:28 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

