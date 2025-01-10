New text message alert system coming to Jeannette

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — Around the country, many cities, towns, and municipalities have text message alert systems to keep their communities in the know.

Soon, Jeannette will be implementing a text message alert system to make sure residents know what is going on.

According to Jeannette Mayor Curtis Antoniak, the city wants to add another way to keep people informed of things happening around town, like road closers and changes to garbage pick day.

This system will be a supplement to the information that is already put out on the city's website and social media pages, and Antoniak says win-win for the community.

Local residents KDKA spoke with at Peinetti's Bakery in Jeannette on Friday couldn't agree more.

"I think it is a great idea," said Jeannette resident Gail Jordan. "Sometimes, yes, garbage is off for a day because of a holiday, and it would be nice to know if it is or it isn't."

"I think it is going to be a great source for people to use for road closers and garbage pickups," said Jennifer Toughlian, owner of Peinetti's. "Everybody texts nowadays, so it's going to be great."

KDKA also spoke to Jeannette Chief of Police Derek Manley, who said that this new system will be good for public works. But he said it will not be used for emergency services.

He went on to say that if they need to get an emergency alert out to the community, they can do so quickly through Westmoreland's 911 center.

Residents can start signing up for text message alerts from the city on its website. The sign-up is free, but standard message and data rates may apply for texts.