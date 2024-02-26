New Sewickley Township police officer hit by driver of vehicle

Police officer hit by driver of vehicle in Economy Borough

Police officer hit by driver of vehicle in Economy Borough

Police officer hit by driver of vehicle in Economy Borough

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A New Sewickley Township police officer was injured after being hit by the driver of a vehicle.

Beaver County 911 said on Monday that the officer was taken to a local hospital after being hit at a roundabout at Dunlap Hill Road, Freedom Crider Road and Route 989 in Economy Borough at around 8:30 p.m.

The condition of the officer is not clear at this time.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.