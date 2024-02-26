Watch CBS News
Local News

New Sewickley Township police officer hit by driver of vehicle

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police officer hit by driver of vehicle in Economy Borough
Police officer hit by driver of vehicle in Economy Borough 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A New Sewickley Township police officer was injured after being hit by the driver of a vehicle.

Beaver County 911 said on Monday that the officer was taken to a local hospital after being hit at a roundabout at Dunlap Hill Road, Freedom Crider Road and Route 989 in Economy Borough at around 8:30 p.m.

The condition of the officer is not clear at this time. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.   

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for KDKA-TV. He has worked for the station since 2019.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 10:59 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.