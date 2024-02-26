New Sewickley Township police officer hit by driver of vehicle
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A New Sewickley Township police officer was injured after being hit by the driver of a vehicle.
Beaver County 911 said on Monday that the officer was taken to a local hospital after being hit at a roundabout at Dunlap Hill Road, Freedom Crider Road and Route 989 in Economy Borough at around 8:30 p.m.
The condition of the officer is not clear at this time.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
