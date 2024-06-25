New pedestrian safety measures coming to Mt. Washington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The city of Pittsburgh announced Tuesday morning the addition of new safety measures on Mt. Washington, including a new raised crosswalk.

It will be installed in front of the Mt. Washington Senior Center at 122 Virginia Avenue. The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure will also be installing "No Parking" signs, aimed to improve sight lines for pedestrians to utilize the crosswalk.

"I am thankful for our innovators at the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure. They are always looking out for our vulnerable populations when it comes to traffic safety. Without their diligence and continued efforts, Pittsburgh couldn't become the safest city in America," said Mayor Ed Gainey.

Construction is expected to begin on June 26 and should only last one day. While the work is being done, one lane of traffic will be closed.