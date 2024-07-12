New Pittsburgh-area recovery residence to help moms after rehab

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Ellen O'Brien Gaiser Center cut the ribbon on a new recovery residence to serve women transitioning back to independent living following treatment in a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program.

It'll be the first state-licensed recovery home serving women and children in Butler County.

Located in the city of Butler, the sober living home, also known as a three-quarter house, provides temporary housing for up to 12 women. Their children will also be able to visit them there.

Lacy Berman, an advocate who was once addicted to heroin, said the community needed a facility like Ellen's Home.

"It's so exciting," said Berman. "Because for three-quarter houses, normally they're not attached to facilities. Normally, they're owned by individuals. So, for those resources to be made available and centralized for the women who are going to be living here, I can't speak highly enough about that. I have so much hope, very true faith in the individuals responsible for making this happen for the Butler community and for the women and their children."

Joe Mahoney, the executive director of the Ellen O'Brien Center, said the organization's vision is now a reality.

"We can provide an opportunity for these women to come in their last stage of recovery, right before independent housing, and have a safe space to reunite with their kids and have their kids come to visit for an overnighter or a weekend, and a place they can feel proud to bring their kids," Mahoney said.

The contractor on the project, J.M. Remodeling, employs workers in recovery in all its construction jobs. Owner Justin Moore once struggled with addiction. He says he knows the new home will make a difference for families.

"I've experienced it on my own," Moore said. "I know the structure and development, the accountability, the responsibility actually mean and how it can affect your pride, allow you to look at yourself in the mirror and be grateful for who you are. It's amazing."