New Kensington gun store moves to new location after January burglary

RC Firearms reopens at new location with changes after burglary

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- The owners of a gun store in New Kensington have moved to a new location following a burglary that took place earlier this year.

RC Firearms opened its new location along 7th Street Road, just over a mile away from its old location along Freeport Street.

The new location appears to be much more secure to prevent break-ins and burglaries like the one that occurred in January at the old location.

The building is located in a more remote part of town and features heavy bars over both the front door of the business and in front of a large garage door.

Surveillance cameras appear to be pointed at both directions of the roadway near the business as well.

January's burglary and ensuing federal indictment

Two men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in the January burglary and are accused of using a truck to smash into the front of the store and stealing two dozen guns.

Agents with the ATF charged Michael Guin and Steyn Sarduy in the incident, which was captured on surveillance cameras.

The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for the robbery of RC Firearms in New Kensington. (Photo: ATF)

The ATF said they used a stolen pickup truck to ram through the front door and, once inside, busted into multiple glass display cases with a hammer, grabbed 24 guns, and stuffed them into a backpack.

Guin and Surduy have pleaded not guilty to the charges they are facing.

Following the burglary, numerous local law enforcement agencies teamed up to search the banks of the Allegheny River in Lower Burrell after one of the suspects shared with police that nearly a dozen of the stolen guns were stashed in the water, according to sources.

At least three of the two dozen stolen guns have been recovered.