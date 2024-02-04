Federal, local agencies continue search for stolen guns

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) - More than 20 guns remain missing after suspects stole them from a gun shop in Westmoreland County last month.

On Sunday, federal and local agencies from across the region teamed up to search the banks of the Allegheny River in Lower Burrell.

Diving for guns isn't all that uncommon for Murrysville Medic One Administrative Director Darrick Gerano. It's something he's done several dozen times in the last few years.

"We actually find a good many weapons in the river," Gerano said. "I think it's just an easy place to dispose of something they don't want."

However, he's never been a part of a gun search to this extent.

This time, it's a massive operation between multiple agencies, from New Kensington to Lower Kiski, Greensburg, Collinsburg, state police, and the ATF, as they search for guns stolen on Jan. 22 from RC Firearms off Freeport Street in New Kensington.

Michael Guin and Steyn Sarduy are now facing federal charges after allegedly ramming a stolen pickup truck through the store's front door and taking a total of 24 guns inside.

The ATF said they've recovered three. Eleven remain missing, but sources told KDKA-TV that one of the suspects shared with investigators that they stashed 10 of the stolen guns in the river.

They tried to search Friday, but the conditions weren't optimal for diving. On Sunday, they improved.

"The water levels are down about another two and a half feet, the current's a little bit better, and definitely not as much debris floating down," Gerano said.

Fourteen divers went in the water in 15-to-20-minute periods due to the cold temperatures, as crews on land directed them where to go. Others ran sonar on boats or operated underwater drones to help them in the process.

What makes it different from other searches is the small size of the weapons. However, on the positive side, they likely stay in place, giving them some hope they don't come up empty-handed.

The search came one day after the business reopened its doors for the first time since the burglary. The owners told KDKA-TV that they hope the guns are found soon.

In an update late Sunday afternoon from Murrysville Medic One, they reported that no guns were found during their search. At this time, there has been no word on a date or location for when and where they may be searching next.