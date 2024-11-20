Thousands of dollars and multiple guns seized in Westmoreland County drug bust

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa (KDKA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to arrest two suspects in a massive drug investigation on Monday.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, Robert Whitley and Destyni Compton were both taken into custody at a home in New Kensington on Leishman Avenue.

Agents from the Attorney General's Office as well as the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force and New Kensington Police executed the warrant and as they attempted to enter the home, both suspects attempted to flee.

A search of the home found nearly 600 stamp bags of fentanyl as well as two stolen firearms reported out of Munhall.

Police also seized more than $8,000.

Both Whitley and Compton were taken into custody and now are being housed at the Westmoreland County Prison.