New Jersey man arrested in Somerset County in connection with 'organized retail theft ring'

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from New Jersey was arrested in Somerset County in connection with what is being called an 'organized retail theft ring' spanning multiple states.

The Somerset County District Attorney's Office says that Steven Ranke was arrested on Monday following a report of a counterfeit transaction at a Walmart store location.

The DA's Office says Ranke took off when Pennsylvania State Police Troopers arrived and he was later caught following a foot chase and had over $300 in counterfeit money on him.

kdka-somerset-county-steven-ranke-theft-ring.png
A man from New Jersey was arrested in Somerset County in connection with what is being called an 'organized retail theft ring' spanning across multiple states. 

District Attorney Molly Metzgar said that Ranke was previously wanted for retail theft and was a suspect in an 'organized retail theft ring' that involved 24 stores across multiple states with more than $15,000 in losses in the last two months alone. 

Ranke is facing charges of felony forgery, evading arrest, and receiving stolen property.

The DA's Office says Ranke was taken to the Somerset County Jail in lieu of a $200,00 straight bond. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

