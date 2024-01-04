New homes to be built on former Cherry Creek Golf Course in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) — A former golf course is getting new life nearly a decade after it closed.

Instead of reserving tee times, people are buying lots for new homes at the former Cherry Creek Golf Course in Hempfield Township.

Deron Nichols moved into the Cherry Creek subdivision in 1995. He said he loved the idea of living across from a beautiful golf course that was equipped with a neighborhood bar and grill.

"At the time, it was a vibrant golf course," Nichols said. "Turned it from a nine-hole course to an 18-hole course, did some upgrades on it, had a nice little restaurant down there. Things were going along pretty good."

But like all good things, that came to an end in 2015 when the golf course closed due to significant losses. After sitting overgrown and vacant, Hempfield Township's supervisors voted in 2022 to change the property's zoning to suburban residential and the plan to develop the property for the area's newest housing development was born.

"This is really a significant development for Westmoreland County and really validates further that Westmoreland County is a great place to work and to live," said Ted Kopas, a Westmoreland County commissioner.

The plot of homes is set to be called Spyglass Trails and is in the initial stages of development. Heavy equipment can be heard, along with the occasional dust seen flying through the air as crews lay the groundwork for 165 single-family homes, 62 duplex homes, walking trails, a community center and pickleball courts.

Kopas is confident the hosing plan will appeal to people moving to the area to work at the new Amazon warehouse in New Stanton.

"The fact that this development offers a mix of housing options, I think it will make it all the more attractive," Kopas said.

Neighbors like Kopas say they're indifferent about the redevelopment, noting the 110-acre property has been unoccupied for so long that having something pleasing to look at instead of overgrown greenery is welcome.

The only downside, he added, is the plan will be under construction for the foreseeable future, which means early morning noise and a dusty front porch.

"I recognize this is a change for some of the long-standing neighbors who have lived in that development," Kopas said. "But I'm certain, I'm hopeful that once the development is complete it will be a really welcome addition to complete that neighborhood."

Ryan Homes was contracted to build the homes. Prices have yet to be determined.