New Derry Township residents upset about plans for drug treatment facility in neighborhood

New Derry Township residents upset about plans for drug treatment facility

NEW DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Some homeowners in Westmoreland County are protesting a planned drug treatment facility.

The new facility in question is coming right to their neighborhood to a one-time school turned-business on Pittsburgh Road. Some people say while the idea is good, the location is not.

People living nearby say they've got no problem with people getting treatment. They just don't want it so close to their homes.

"It brings no value to New Derry whatsoever, it's actually going to decrease our property values," said homeowner Ron Hamacher.

"The young kids playing, the senior citizens -- I have a family myself and I'm concerned with our safety as well," said homeowner Terri Lenhart.

Angel's Light Addiction specialists purchased the building from Wicklow Logistics for the rehab facility. Others opposing the idea include township and county officials.

"We're not against the people getting help," Hamacher said.

Resident Bob Cucciardo says while he and others may not like what's coming, with the lack of zoning ordinances in New Derry, "They bought the place, and they can do what they want."

"There's no legal way we can stop them," Cucciardo added.

KDKA-TV reached out to Whitlock Logistics and Angel's Light Addiction Specialists but didn't hear back by airtime.