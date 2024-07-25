As plans move forward for concert venue on former Civic Arena site, community raises concerns about redevelopment project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The former Civic Arena site is one step closer to getting a new concert venue, but there are concerns from the community about the Penguins, who have the development rights to the land, not fulfilling commitments made to the Hill District.

The site serves as a scar of what use to be in the Lower Hill. That's why advocates are so adamant about seeing benefits come to their communities with these projects.

Both the Urban Redevelopment Authority and Sports and Exhibition Authority voted to allow for Live Nation to build a new venue near PPG Paints Arena. For Hill District neighbors, they got some answers on commitments Thursday, but some are still up in the air for them. Those include a hiring center and curtain call project.

"Ultimately the fundamental issue is they just haven't made funding commitment," Hill Community Development Corporation President Marimba Milliones said.

The curtain call project is an art and sustainability project to honor the history and legacy of the Lower Hill. This has been talked about since 2009. According to the Penguins, this isn't part of the new music venue project. They have worked with an artist on this but have moved locations for it and now plan to circle back to the original site near the PPG Paints Arena.

"We have a concept and we're going to move as quickly as we can on this," said Craig Dunham, the Penguins' senior vice president of finance.

The Hill Community Development Corporation says they've been working in good faith with Live Nation during this process. As part of this land transfer, $500,000 will go toward rehabbing the Ammon Recreation Center in the Hill. Another $400,000 will come when the garage next to the venue is addressed, but there's no timeline on that. The hope is to build the garage after the venue.

"Lot of hurdles to cross to the get to that point but we'll work down that direction to get to the garage project," Dunham said after the votes.

That holdup frustrates the Hill as money coming from a parking tax diversion is delayed. With a new venue, there is fear people may also take up neighborhood parking spaces.

"Every project may not be ready to move forward, but that does not mean the funds can not be committed," Milliones told reporters.

According to Live Nation, construction could start on this venue as soon as the fall.