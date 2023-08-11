URA to assist Hill District homeowners with new fund dedicated to home improvements

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - People living in the Lower Hill District will soon start to see direct investment in the neighborhood from those leading the redevelopment of the former Civic Arena site.

Folks living throughout the Greater Hill have wondered how the Lower Hill redevelopment at the site of the former Civic Arena could help them.

Many tell KDKA, a vote on Thursday is a step in the right direction.

"We don't want it to be like Homestead when they built the Waterfront," said Dorian Moorefield, who lives and owns a business in the Hill District.

Moorefield went to the Energy Innovation Center with an open mind to learn more about future Lower Hill redevelopment projects. He lives in the Lower Hill and owns a business in the neighborhood, but has concerns.

"The people who live in the top of Homestead never benefited from that in regards to housing and funding and upgrades and things like that," he added.

Members of the public were invited to weigh in on the projects at the site of the former Civic Arena, which includes a music venue, multi-level garage, space for local businesses, and affordable housing.

But they also learned just hours earlier the Urban Redevelopment Authority unanimously approved a $465,000 fund for homeowners in the Hill District.

"This is for the people in the older houses who need a roof fixed, who need plastering done, who need a new door, who need handicap accessible entries," says Dr. Kimberly Ellis, director of community, arts, and culture for the Buccini/Pollin Group.

Dr. Ellis is leading the development and says this is how they can directly impact longtime residents.

"It's important to invest in current, historic Hill residents because they have endured the disinvestment over these decades, and now is their time to reap the benefits," Ellis said.

The money is a part of the $7.1 million contributed by the Lower Hill Redevelopment team to the Greater Hill District Neighborhood Reinvestment Fund of the URA. Low-income homeowners anywhere in the Hill will be able to apply for home repair grants of up to $20,000.

"It's the beginning, but it's not the answer," Moorefield said.

Dorian looks forward to seeing if he and his handicapped neighbor will be eligible, but he hopes the redevelopment team doesn't stop here when it comes to the Greater Hill.

"There has to be more money allotted for these different projects in order for it to have an impact on the Hill District," Moorefield said.