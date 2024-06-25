Pittsburgh-area man charged with killing girlfriend's 1-year-old boy

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A New Castle man is charged with homicide in the death of his girlfriend's 1-year-old child.

Twenty-one-year-old Isaias Robles Nieves was charged Tuesday with homicide, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children in the death of Noah Santiago in January of 2023.

The boy was found unresponsive after first responders were called to a home on Altman Road in New Castle on Jan. 19 for reports of a child choking. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Months later, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said Santiago died from blunt force trauma of the head and trunk, ruling his death a homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, there was a hole in the closet door by the crib. An officer asked the doctor, "If an adult held a child and slammed that child into the wall striking the child's head, would this be enough force to cause the damage that was located during the autopsy?" The doctor answered that it was certainly a possibility, police said.

Before his death, investigators said Santiago was treated for a leg fracture, and when he came back for another visit, he had two leg fractures.

The boy's mother told police that she had never seen her boyfriend be abusive to any of her children.

