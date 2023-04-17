New Brighton man allegedly stabs three men in two different counties

NEW BRIGHTON, PA (KDKA) - A New Brighton man remains in the Allegheny County jail after allegedly stabbing three men in Beaver and Allegheny counties.

Pittsburgh police reported two of the stabbings were racially-motivated.

Christopher Boswell, 27, is facing several charges including aggravated assault and ethnic intimidation.

New Brighton police Chief Ron Walton said Boswell returned to his hometown of New Brighton after he was arrested and charged for a stabbing incident in Ohio.

Once he was transferred, he was placed under the supervision of Pennsylvania probation and parole.

But once back home in Pennsylvania, police said Boswell started committing crimes on his birthday, April 10.

Officers used surveillance video to track him down. The video shows Boswell entering a beverage store to buy beer.

Hours later, video shows Boswell in a bar on Third Avenue.

Walton said Boswell was heavily intoxicated, and when he walked on Grove Avenue towards his house, he attacked a man with a knife. He stabbed him between his index finger and thumb.

The criminal complaint also states Boswell threatened another man on his way home. It goes on to say Boswell is known to have mental health issues and violent tendencies.

Days later on April 13, Pittsburgh police said Boswell was intoxicated and violent downtown near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Smithfield Street.

Police said Boswell stabbed two black men— one in the arm and one in the thigh, allegedly because of their race.

The criminal complaint states Boswell made racist statements and said, "I was told to kill all of the black people. They deserve to die."

All three men are expected to be okay.

Chief Walton said there were warning signs to prevent this from happening across state lines. He believes stricter supervision and protocols need to be enforced.

Meanwhile, police said Boswell will remain in jail because he is a threat to the public. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 25.