Suspect in custody after two people stabbed in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people are recovering after a late-night stabbing in Downtown Pittsburgh.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers were called to the area near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Smithfield Street for reports of an assault.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed in his arm. A second man approached police with a stab wound.

Both men were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say a man was arrested and a weapon was found at the scene. The man is facing multiple charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.