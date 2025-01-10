Pittsburgh restaurant shut down after inspector finds cockroaches on food and in kitchen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A restaurant in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood was shut down after an inspector found cockroaches on food and in the kitchen, according to a report.

The Allegheny County Health Department says it ordered the Nepali Asian Restaurant on Brownsville Road to close after an inspection on Thursday.

The six-page inspection report lists several high-risk violations, which the health department considers hazards that may lead directly to food-borne illness or injury.

The inspector reported finding a live German cockroach in a container of white rice, more than five live cockroaches in an open package of pasta and another cockroach on a bag of onions. The inspector also reportedly saw one live and three dead roaches inside a hotel pan.

The report lists several other places live roaches were found, including in a dry storage room, on a dishwasher and in the women's restroom. In one case, the inspector said there were "too many to count." Roaches were seen throughout the kitchen, moving along the floor and walls, the inspector said.

The report says the restaurant didn't have any sanitizer or dish detergent available at the start of the inspection, which is also considered a high-risk violation. There were also issues with the way food was stored, and the report lists several other medium- and low-risk violations.

The Allegheny County Health Department says it orders a facility to close when the conditions there pose a serious health risk. When the restaurant is allowed to reopen, the health department's website will be updated.