Natural gas leak believed to be cause of potential explosion inside Monaca home

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - A significant response was needed this morning in Monaca following calls about a possible explosion. 

According to the police chief, it's believed that a water leak caused a natural gas leak inside the home. 

While trying to clean up the water, the two men inside the home said there was an explosion that left them with burns. 

They were taken to the hospital to be treated for their burns. 

As a result, some of the windows of the home were broken in the blast but overall, according to crews on the scene, fire damage was minimal. 

The state fire marshal at this time is deciding whether or not to investigate further. 

First published on January 10, 2024 / 12:27 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

