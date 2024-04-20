Watch CBS News
National Labor Relations Board seeks injunction against Pittsburgh Post-Gazette amongst strike

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The National Labor Relations Board is seeking an injunction against the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette amidst the strike that has been ongoing for more than a year. 

Workers with the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh have been on the picket line for the past 18 months after the owners of the paper cut healthcare for many of the employees. 

In a statement posted to social media, the NLRB said the injunction is to bring the Post-Gazette back to the table for negotiations. 

"Employers cannot be allowed to actively harm workers," said NewGuild-CWA President Jon Schleuss in a news release from the guild. "The Post-Gazette could settle this and limit its liability at any time. The NewsGuild-CWA will continue to fight for journalists and media workers in Pittsburgh and across the continent."

In January of last year, a National Labor Relations Board judge ordered the Post-Gazette back to the bargaining table saying the newspaper had been bargaining in bad faith since 2019 and prematurely declared an impasse. 

We have reached out to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for comment and are waiting for a response. 

