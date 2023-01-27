Judge rules Pittsburgh Post-Gazette bargained in bad faith with union workers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge has ordered the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette back to the bargaining table with striking union workers.
The judge ruled the Post-Gazette has bargained in bad faith since 2019 and said the company declared a negotiating impasse prematurely.
The judge said talks must resume between the two sides in the next two weeks.
The Post-Gazette can appeal the decision.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.