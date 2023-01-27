Watch CBS News
Local News

Judge rules Pittsburgh Post-Gazette bargained in bad faith with union workers

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge has ordered the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette back to the bargaining table with striking union workers.

The judge ruled the Post-Gazette has bargained in bad faith since 2019 and said the company declared a negotiating impasse prematurely.

The judge said talks must resume between the two sides in the next two weeks.

The Post-Gazette can appeal the decision. 

First published on January 27, 2023 / 2:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.