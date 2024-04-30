On National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh explains the importance of adopting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tuesday is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, and the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hopes to let future pet parents know the importance of adopting your next fur-ever friend.

"Studies have shown that having a pet is really good for your physical health. So everything from if you have a dog, you have to exercise them. And that emotional health -- I think we saw a lot of that during the pandemic when a lot of pets were adopted, companionships," said Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh marketing director Michele Frennier.

Frennier says there are many benefits that come with adopting a dog a few years older.

"Here at a shelter you can find a senior animal or an animal that is a little older, and again, they've already been trained, their energy level is a little lower, and they are looking for that second chance," Frennier said.

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittbsurgh offers medical aid at low cost through their veterinary medical center and a food pantry to help pet parents in times of need.

"We also offer pet supportive services so if you have a dog and you need some behavioral training, everything from puppy 101 to Good Citizen training, we have trainers here that can work with you. If you have a pet and maybe you're having some financial problems, we have a pet pantry for pet food," Frennier said.

They also provide a kind of match-making service to find you the perfect pet.

"What is your lifestyle like? Do you own your own home or do you live in an apartment? If you live somewhere where you rent, are there any restrictions from your landlord? Do you travel? Does your job keep you at the office or do you work from home? So again that will maybe steer you in the direction of what kind of pet works for you," Frennier said.

With the amount of surrenders shelters receive on a daily basis, it is important to remember that a pet is a lifelong commitment. If you're looking for a new buddy, stop by here.